Join your Lakewood Neighbors at the South Sound Wildlife Area Cleanup

Clover Park Rotary will be hosting a clean-up at the South Sound Wildlife Area on Saturday, August 21 (9 am-1 pm).
Rotary will provide snacks, water, soda and coffee on site for all workers.
Equipment Needed
- Weed Whackers (gas)
- Rakes
- Flat Shovels
- Gloves and a hat and protective eye wear if needed
- Wheel Barrow
- Chain Saw
- Blower (gas)
- Pressure washer and hose
- Hand clippers / pruners
- Hearing protection if you are in the area of a machine
Work Projects
- Limb all trees up to 8’ and remove debris
- Clear all blackberries and brush as far as the first Douglas Fir to North on trail
- Clean Rock wall
- Clear and clean up Phillips RD as far as the first Douglas Fir trees to North
- Pressure wash all concrete and remove moss
- Clean and straighten gravel areas
- Clean up old restroom area, maybe paint
- Remove old fence, post to remain in place
- Clear brush and old dead trees by entrance
- Remove extra Douglas Fir by entrance and limb up trees to 8’ Note: Madonna and all indigenous plants to remain.
- Pick up garbage
- Place garbage can on site with chain retainment.
Care to learn a bit more about Clover Park Rotary’s adoption of the park, click here.
