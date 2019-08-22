Join your Lakewood Neighbors at the South Sound Wildlife Area Cleanup

Clover Park Rotary will be hosting a clean-up at the South Sound Wildlife Area on Saturday, August 21 (9 am-1 pm).

Rotary will provide snacks, water, soda and coffee on site for all workers.

Equipment Needed

Weed Whackers (gas)

Rakes

Flat Shovels

Gloves and a hat and protective eye wear if needed

Wheel Barrow

Chain Saw

Blower (gas)

Pressure washer and hose

Hand clippers / pruners

Hearing protection if you are in the area of a machine

Work Projects

Limb all trees up to 8’ and remove debris

Clear all blackberries and brush as far as the first Douglas Fir to North on trail

Clean Rock wall

Clear and clean up Phillips RD as far as the first Douglas Fir trees to North

Pressure wash all concrete and remove moss

Clean and straighten gravel areas

Clean up old restroom area, maybe paint

Remove old fence, post to remain in place

Clear brush and old dead trees by entrance

Remove extra Douglas Fir by entrance and limb up trees to 8’ Note: Madonna and all indigenous plants to remain.

Pick up garbage

Place garbage can on site with chain retainment.

Care to learn a bit more about Clover Park Rotary’s adoption of the park, click here.