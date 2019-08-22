The Suburban Times

Join your Lakewood Neighbors at the South Sound Wildlife Area Cleanup

Clover Park Rotary will be hosting a clean-up at the South Sound Wildlife Area on Saturday, August 21 (9 am-1 pm).

Rotary will provide snacks, water, soda and coffee on site for all workers.

Equipment Needed

  • Weed Whackers (gas)
  • Rakes
  • Flat Shovels
  • Gloves and a hat and protective eye wear  if needed
  • Wheel Barrow
  • Chain Saw
  • Blower (gas)
  • Pressure washer and hose
  • Hand clippers / pruners
  • Hearing protection if you are in the area of a machine

Work Projects

  • Limb all trees up to 8’ and remove debris
  • Clear all blackberries and brush as far as the first Douglas Fir to North on trail
  • Clean Rock wall
  • Clear and clean up Phillips RD as far as the first Douglas Fir trees to North
  • Pressure wash all concrete and remove moss
  • Clean and straighten gravel areas
  • Clean up old restroom area, maybe paint 
  • Remove old fence, post to remain in place
  • Clear brush and old dead trees by entrance
  • Remove extra Douglas Fir by entrance and limb up trees to 8’ Note: Madonna and all indigenous plants to remain.  
  • Pick up garbage
  • Place garbage can on site with chain retainment.

Care to learn a bit more about Clover Park Rotary’s adoption of the park, click here.

