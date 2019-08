Claire Stephens ’21 might not have been able to see over the table, but that didn’t stop her from talking with potential customers.

It was the summer of 2005 and the 6-year-old’s first day at her grandmother’s booth at the Lacey Farmers Market. An assortment of lavender products—from lotion and perfume to sachets and concentrated oils—was spread out in front of her, and the mild, pleasant scent seeped into her clothing. She loved it.

