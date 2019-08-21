Kidz Kraze features free family activities, inflatable obstacle course, and so much more

Grab your sunscreen and comfy shoes and get down to Pierce County Parks and Recreation’s Kidz Kraze Children’s Festival. This free annual event is held at Chambers Creek Regional Park from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 in the Central Meadow, located at 6320 Grandview Dr. W. in University Place.

The park will be transformed into a gigantic play zone for families with a variety of fun activities, including field games, LEGO building, water balloons, a gaga pit, three bouncy houses; get artsy with rock painting and face painting; meet and learn about real reptiles with the Reptile Man. Also, enter our raffle to win prizes like birthday packages from Bricks 4 Kidz and Debbie Doolittle’s Petting Zoo and so much more!

Throughout the day, attendees can quench their appetite and thirst from on-site vendors, which include Jazzy’s Cookie Company, Brew Dog, Egg Roll Hut, Bliss Creamery, Boy Scout Troop 436, and the Old Spaghetti Factory will be giving away free Italian sodas!

Parking will be limited, so plan accordingly. We encourage you to prepare for the weather. Bring sunscreen, water bottles, or rain gear as the event will run rain or shine.

This free community event is made possible through sponsorships from the Chambers Creek Foundation and University Place Recycle and Refuse.

To learn more about this event visit our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/kidzkraze.