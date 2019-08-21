India.Arie Returns to the Pacific Northwest on the Worthy Tour

Tacoma Arts Live presents Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie for “The Worthy Tour” at Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

In the early 2000s, India.Arie helped launch the neo-soul subgenre of R&B music blending styles such as jazz, hip hop, and soul. She has earned 21 Grammy nominations, winning four, including “Best R&B Album in 2003” for Voyage to India. Fast-forward to the present, she remains a pillar of contemporary R&B with her engaging grooves and thoughtful, positive lyrical messages.

India.Arie released her seventh studio album, Worthy, earlier this year. The long-awaited album includes singles such as “That Magic” already a Top 10 R&B hit, “Steady Love” and “What If,” a tribute to civil rights pioneers such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and many more.

India.Arie lived in the Pacific Northwest for four years, and it holds a special place in her heart. During the making of the new album, she traveled to Seattle for 12 days to complete the song that would eventually become, “What If.” She says, “Seattle has always been one of my favorite places for inspiration and healing.”

Recognized as a major influence for a new generation of socially aware artists, India is both ahead of her time and of it – an evocative creative force on a mission to spread healing, peace, love and unconditional self-acceptance. Oprah named India.Arie in the SuperSoul 100 list; a collection of 100 influential leaders who are using their voices and talent to elevate humanity.

Tickets to India.Arie – The Worthy Tour are $35, $55, $75, $91 and are on sale now. As a bonus, every ticket purchase includes either a digital download or CD copy of India.Arie’s new album, Worthy.

To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.