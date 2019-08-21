Harts Services Named to Elite Inc. 5000 List

Submitted by Harts Services.

TACOMA, Wash. – Harts Services was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Harts Services was awarded this coveted honor by Inc. for its 434% growth increase over the past three years.

“Our team and the talent we have here at Harts is really what makes growth like this possible,” said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. “Ultimately, our customers are the reason we do what we do, and having people that understand the value of good customer service has made all the difference for us as a company.”

Harts Services comes in at No. 976 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which is a significant achievement for the company. The Tacoma, Washington business listed at No. 23 on the list of state-wide fastest-growing companies and was ranked No. 52 in the construction category.

Earlier this year, Harts also received a WorkWell Award from the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber for making the health and wellness of their employees a priority at their company.

“When we first started Harts, we realized we had the opportunity to build a great company in the Tacoma area,” Hart said. “These kinds of achievements are proof that we’re headed in the right direction and that we’ve laid a solid foundation for our next level of growth as a company and as a team.”

For more information about Harts Services, please call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.