Fall Arts Schedule at Tacoma Art Museum

Tacoma, WA — Fall days will be filled with art and art-making at Tacoma’s art museum. On September 28, TAM will open Monet, Renoir, Degas, and Their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest providing another reason to visit the museum alongside the pop culture sensation Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family (extended through December 31, 2019). The Dia de los Muertos Festival will return for its 15th year at TAM and brings with it two weeks of celebration and reflection.

TAM is excited to announce that in celebration of our community and in honor of Tacoma Arts Month we are offering pay what you can on TAM Day, Tuesday, October 22.

“Our fall is full of exhibitions, programs, and activities at TAM,” noted TAM Executive Director David F. Setford. “We look forward to welcoming people to our TAM Day celebration and throughout the autumn with our innovative and exciting exhibitions, programs and festivals.”

Events

Smithsonian Museum Live Day

Saturday, September 21

Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Museum Day brings together museums, zoos & cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission to all Museum Day ticket holders. Museum Day represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Tickets are available at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/registration/ beginning August 15.

Prairie Line Trail Reception

Thursday, October 3, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Walk the Prairie Line Trail from 7 Seas Brewery and enjoy a reception at TAM.

Cost: Free

TAM Gala 2019

Saturday, October 12, 5 pm – 12 am

Come celebrate Tacoma Art Museum at the annual gala and auction. Support arts education and programming for Tacoma and South Sound communities while enjoying delicious dinner and entertainment. Honoring Richard D. Moe

Cost: Tickets range $275-$500; Tables available

Millennial Mixer: Late Night at the Museum

Saturday, October 12, 9:45 pm – 12 am

Enjoy a late night at the museum with an after party with local young professionals.

Cost: $50, TAM Members $35

Refract

October 17–20, times vary

Join us this October as the region’s luminaries of glass art come out to shine with epic exhibitions, festive art parties, fascinating talks, tours & demos, scores of open studios and exclusive collector events. Learn more at www.refractseattle.org

TAM Local: Brain Energy Support Team (BEST) Superheroes

Reception Thursday, October 17, 5 – 7:30 pm

What are the characteristics of a superhero? What it is about these traits that make superheroes special? The local artists of the Brain Energy Support Team (BEST) explore these questions through their art, along with their personal stories of the journey forward after traumatic brain injury. We cordially invite you to join us to celebrate finding our own superpowers, individual empowerment and the ability to thrive through art and artistic expression.

Cost: Free

Teen Night

October 18, 7–10pm

What would happen if teens took over Tacoma Art Museum? Find out at Teen Night, a teens-only event for students age 13-18. This free biannual event opens up the entire museum for gallery activities, music and dance performances, art making sessions, photo ops and dancing!

Cost: Free

15th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival

Sunday, October 20 Altars Installation

Tuesday, October 22 Tapete Installation

Sunday, November 3, 2019 10 am – 4:30 pm Festival

Join us in celebrating Day of the Dead at TAM. Back for the 15th year, TAM will host community made altars or ofrendas and tapete made by Seattle artist Fulgencio Lazo on view starting on October 22. The festival includes performances of dance and music, art making, traditional foods, art vendors, face painting, free access to all of the galleries, and more!

Presented in partnership with Proyecto MoLE and Centro Latino.

Cost: Free

TAM Day

Tuesday, October 22

In celebration of TAM’s birthday, admission will be pay what you can.

Education Programs

Illustration Drawing Rally

Thursday, September 19, 5 – 8 pm

Come see local illustrators at work! Spend the evening exploring cartooning and illustration in the gallery with Bart at TAM and with local artists. Ask questions, see their process, and enter win an original artwork. Presented in collaboration with Lettuce 253.

Cost: Free

Homeschool Day

Wednesday, September 25, 10 am – 2 pm

Join us for a special day just for homeschool students! Explore how cartoons are made with a guided tour, then create your own cartoon, learning with an expert teaching artist. Spend time exploring the galleries on your own, with self-guided activities and a scavenger hunt. Check out art-making activities in TAM Studio. The guided tour and facilitated art-making activities are designed for students age 4-18. Children under 4 are welcome to accompany adult chaperones and participate in the self-guided exploration and TAM Studio activities. Registration and more details on our website.

Cost: $10 per student; one chaperone per family free ($5 per additional chaperone); children under 4 free

TAM Teach!: Supporting LGBTQ Students

Thursday, September 26, 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Join TAM staff and partners from My Purple Umbrella to learn how best to support LGBTQ students through art! Engage in dialogue about best practices, explore how artists express their identities, and build community with fellow educators. Leave with tips, tricks, and tools for your classroom. Clock hours available.

Cost: $15 per educator

Curator Talk: Impressionism and Northwest Collections

Sunday, September 29, 2 pm

Monet, Renoir, Degas, and their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest brings together major Impressionist works from public and private collections across the Northwest. Join TAM’s Interim Chief Curator Margaret Bullock for a deep dive into how these artworks made it to this region and their profound impact on Northwest artists.

Cost: $10 ($5 TAM members/ students with ID)

Gallery Tour: Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Wing

Thursday, October 17, 4:30 – 6 pm

Explore the new Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Wing at Tacoma Art Museum on a special gallery tour with TAM’s Executive Director, David F. Setford, and Director of Special Northwest Projects, Rock Hushka. Immerse yourself in the new works of art on view and hear behind the scenes stories of building a new museum wing dedicated to studio glass art. Presented as part of Refract.

Cost: $12

Artist Talk: Debora Moore

Thursday, October 17, 6 – 7 pm

Join artist Debora Moore and Director of Special Northwest Projects, Rock Hushka, at Tacoma Art Museum for a lively discussion of her monumental glass sculptures in Debora Moore: Arboria. In her four sculpture installation, Moore explores the beauty and awe of seasonal change with life-size glass trees. With roots wrapping around boulders and sweeping branches laden with delicate blossoms, Moore looks to the power of nature as a symbol of resilience, dignity, and strength. Presented as part of Refract.

Cost: $10 ($5 TAM members/students)

Gallery Tour: Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Wing

Friday, October 18, 1 – 2:30 pm

Explore the new Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Wing at Tacoma Art Museum on a special gallery tour with TAM’s Executive Director, David F. Setford, and Director of Special Northwest Projects, Rock Hushka. Immerse yourself in the new works of art on view and hear behind the scenes stories of building a new museum wing dedicated to studio glass art. Presented as part of Refract.

Cost: $12

TAM Teach: Impressionism: Color and Light

Thursday, November 14, 4:30 – 7:30 pm

The classics of the Impressionist era still have much to teach us. Explore works of art in Monet, Renoir, Degas, and Their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest. Investigate color and light with activities that can be adapted to any age or art ability, and create some art of your own!

Cost: $15 per person for a 3-hour workshop; clock hours provided

Director Talk: French Impressionism

Sunday, November 17, 2pm

Join TAM Executive Director David Setford for a discussion of the role of French Impressionism in the Northwest. Hear firsthand how the exhibition Monet, Renoir, Degas and Their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest was assembled, learn about the escapades of the impressionist artists, and their revolutionary approach to color and light.

Cost: $10 ($5 TAM members/ students with ID)

Homeschool Day: Impressionism

November 20, 10am – 2 pm

Join us for a special day just for homeschool students! Explore the impressionists’ world of light and color. Participate in a guided tour of works of art in the museum, including the exhibition Monet, Renoir, Degas and Their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest. Create your own impressionist-style artwork, learning from an expert teaching artist. Spend time exploring the galleries on your own, with self-guided activities and a scavenger hunt. Check out art-making activities in TAM Studio.

$10 per student; one adult chaperone per family free ($5 per additional adult); children under 4 free