Clover Park Technical College Hires First Executive Director for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

On August 1, Shareka Fortier-Edwards, CDP, began her role as Clover Park Technical College’s first executive director for equity, diversity and inclusion.

Shareka Fortier-Edwards

Fortier-Edwards is joining the CPTC community from MultiCare Health System, where she led the system’s cultural competency in equity and diversity efforts. Earlier this year, she was one of South Sound Business’s “40 Under 40” and has been featured by 425 Business for her work in diversity and inclusion. She earned her Bachelor of Social Science with a focus in Law, Societies and Justice from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2007 and is currently working towards her Master of Science in Leadership and Management from Western Governors University.

Fortier-Edwards brings to CPTC her decade-long mission of bridging the gaps of disparity and improving the quality of life for her hometown community. A Tacoma native, Fortier-Edwards is eager for the opportunity to infuse a framework of equity, diversity and inclusion both at CPTC and the communities it serves.

“CPTC has committed to making equity, diversity and inclusion a priority for our community,” Fortier-Edwards said. “I’m excited to make these efforts strategic and sustainable as we continue to grow while supporting the overall goal of educating tomorrow’s workforce. Equity, diversity and inclusion should be inherent within our culture to ensure that our students, faculty, staff and community can thrive.”

This role is also a continuation of CPTC’s efforts to empower its students. For Dr. Joyce Loveday, president of CPTC, this new executive director role builds on the college’s previous diversity and inclusion initiatives while shaping its future direction.

“Shareka brings a wealth of experience in leadership, training and strategic planning around equity and inclusion to CPTC,” Dr. Loveday explains. “She will play a critical role in helping us improve our ability to effectively support underrepresented students and eliminate gaps in the successful completion and employment of students. I’m thrilled to have Shareka join our CPTC community.”

To learn more about Shareka Fortier-Edwards or to schedule an interview with her, please contact Dr. Tawny Dotson, vice president for strategic development, at tawny.dotson@cptc.edu.

The post Clover Park Technical College Hires First Executive Director for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion appeared first on In the Spotlight.