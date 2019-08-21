Submitted by CORE.

25th Annual Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze scheduled for Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12 pm Noon to 4 pm.

Crunchy red apples, apple pie and apple cider are among the treats awaiting you at the 25th annual Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze in University Place

Everyone is invited to join in the fun at the Curran Orchard on Sunday, August 25, from noon to 4pm. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

The public is invited to pick apples from unmarked trees starting at noon. People can also purchase bagged apples for cider or they can take them home to eat! No homegrown or store bought apples allowed.

Families/individuals are limited to two crates (approximately one gallon of juice) at a time. Leashed pets are welcome but are not allowed within the pressing area. Get in the pressing line by 2pm to ensure you get a chance to press!!

Bring containers from home or buy jugs for $1.

Special attractions at this year’s squeeze include:

Artist/Sculptor John Jewell who is creating “Forever Friends,” a life-size bronze sculpture of a young girl offering an apple to a very special horse named Brewster. John will be on hand to meet with visitors and update them on this incredible sculpture and fundraising efforts to honor the legacy of the Curran Orchard. An accomplished sculptor, Jewell’s other works include the fireman at the 9-11 memorial at the West Pierce Fire and Rescue Headquarters in UP; Meriwether Lewis and Seaman at JBLM; Sharing at Cirque Bridgeport Park; Chloe Clark in Dupont; and Balancing the Books at the Pierce County Key Center branch library.

UP for Arts will also be collecting memories about the Curran horses for possible inclusion in a future book. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Entertainment–Enjoy foot stomping music by the Sunset Bible Band along with visits from the Big Apple and Johnny Appleseed.

Children’s Activities

Learn about Brewster the horse at the UP for Arts booth and create your own version of Brewster!

Delicious food including scrumptious apple pie, ice cream and Sirius Wood Fired Pizza.

Adult and student (ages 15+) volunteers are still needed! (Students – have fun AND get a jump on your community service hours!)

For more information, contact apples@curranappleorchard.com or www.curranappleorchard.com

Thanks to CORE – Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts for sponsoring this great community event, the City of University Place, Costco and UP Refuse for their ongoing support!