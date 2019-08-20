Utility work at MLK Jr Way and 8th Street this week

In Hilltop, crews will begin stormwater work at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 8th St. this week. The contractor also will do utility work at MLK Jr. Way and S. 16th St., and electrical work in the alley just west of MLK Jr. Way and S. 15th. Crews continue to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. Earnest Brazill St. to S. 14th Street. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be open between S. 9th St and S. 15th St for the Hilltop Street Fair on Aug. 24! See you there!

The Division Avenue and J Street intersection will be completely closed for underground utility work during the weekend of August 23. The contractor obtained a noise variance from the City of Tacoma, and will work day and night (continuous construction) during this weekend.

In the N. 1st St./N. E Street closure near Stadium High School, crews will do more concrete pours as part of the rail installation.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 16th St., S. 8th St., Division Avenue, N. J Street, Stadium Way, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of August 19

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 8th St. – northbound lane closure at S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 8th St. is closed to the alley on the west side of MLK Jr. Way.

Division Avenue from J Street to K Street – westbound lane closure and then intersection closure. Division Ave. is closed to westbound traffic during the weekdays in August. The Division and J St. intersection will be completely closed during the August 23 weekend for day and night-time work.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 16th St. intersection – southbound lane closure. Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed from S. 15th St. to S. 16th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between Earnest Brazill Street and S. 14th Street — lane restrictions.

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – street closed. Follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. The truck detour is 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Ave.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to S. J St – eastbound lane closed.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.