Local leader appointed to Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Jamilyn Penn came on board as a new Board of Trustee member for the Pierce County Library System this month.

Penn, a Steilacoom resident, has extensive K-12 and higher education experience. Currently she is the director of transfer education at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges in Olympia. Penn was a dean of instruction at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood and at Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland. Previously Penn was a program director for federal programs at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The new Board of Trustee volunteers with local agencies to help individuals with low literacy learn to read. She also volunteers as a change facilitator for Guided Pathways, equity-focused work to close opportunity gaps, particularly for students of color and other historically underrepresented groups. Penn is a student at Northeastern University, where she is working towards a doctorate in Higher Education Leadership.

“Jamilyn’s broad professional experience in education and management, combined with her volunteer service, will complement our strong board, grounded in significant community knowledge and passion to serve all people in the Library System’s service area,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Jamilyn’s excitement and energy will serve our communities well.”

On deck for the Board of Trustees is considering new libraries in new locations in Sumner and Lakewood, and replacing the current library buildings. This summer library staff is gathering comments from people in libraries, online and in communities to learn the public’s interest for new library buildings. This fall the Board of Trustees will review the public’s input and recommendations for next steps.

“I am thrilled to bring my diverse skills to help shape and guide library service throughout Pierce County Library’s service area,” said Penn. “I’m eager to play an active role ensuring the important, truly vital library services continue to be available, accessible and enjoyed by families and individuals throughout our communities.”

The Library System is not a part of Pierce County government. By state law, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier appointed Penn, and the Pierce County Council ratified the appointment.

Other Library Board of Trustees include Rob Allen, chair; Monica Butler, vice chair; and Trustees Pat Jenkins and Daren Jones. Trustees are non-paid positions.

The five-member board governs the Library’s policy and fiscal direction. Trustees’ responsibilities include:

Advocating for library services.

Setting goals and directions.

Approving budgets.

Adopting policies.

Planning for the future.