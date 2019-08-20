Labor Day weekend schedule for Pierce County Ferry

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs to accommodate Labor Day weekend travelers.

Pierce County will operate two boats between 12:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and between 10:30 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. The ferry will operate on the standard weekend schedule Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1.

The Monday, Sept. 2 schedule is altered from the printed schedules. Additional runs have been added Monday morning to better serve riders leaving Anderson Island.

Riders can view the ferry schedule and sign up for rider alerts at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry.

Low tides may affect sailings

Extreme low tides may delay or cancel scheduled ferry runs Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. Extreme low tides are those zero feet or below. Vehicles with low ground clearance or that are oversized may be asked to take a different sailing. Please check tide tables prior to travel and call the ferry terminal with questions at (253) 588-1950.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island.