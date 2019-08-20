Governor Inslee names health care administrator as Bates Technical College Trustee

At MultiCare, Florence Chang oversees operations at six adult hospitals and one children’s hospital in two markets statewide.

Effective Aug. 7, Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Florence Chang, executive vice president and chief operating officer of MultiCare Health System, as Bates Technical College’s newest trustee.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Chang to our board, and I look forward to her advocacy at the college, especially as we break ground on a new Center for Allied Health Education building later this month,” said Bates Technical College President Dr. Lin Zhou.

Said Dr. Zhou, “With our commitment to providing the South Sound region with quality and affordable hands-on allied health education programs, Trustee Chang’s nearly 30 years of experience in the health care field is a great fit for our college.”

At MultiCare, Chang oversees operations at six adult hospitals and one children’s hospital in two markets statewide. Previously, she served as chief information officer and senior vice president of clinical support services. Before joining MultiCare in 2006, Chang worked as a senior vice president and partner at Dearborn Advisors. She received her Bachelor of Science in medical technology at California State University and her MBA from Pepperdine University.

Chang, whose term ends in 2022, joins Board of Trustees Chair Christina Blocker, and Trustees Heather Moss and Layne Bladow. She replaces trustee Anthony Anderson, who dedicated one-and-a-half years of service to the college.

Gov. Inslee appoints a five-member Board of Trustees composed of community representatives to govern Bates Technical College. The board’s role is to establish and review college policies, oversee general management of the college, set strategic direction, approve the budget, represent the public’s interest and function to ensure the college’s basic fiscal integrity.

