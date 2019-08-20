Final Lakewood summer concert is Thursday

It’s hard to believe, but we are holding our final summer concert of the season Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Join us to celebrate the “end” of summer with Candy Shoppe, an upbeat band performing Disco, Funk, Soul, Dance and Pop – all genres sure to have you dancing in the grass and wishing summer would never come to an end.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. at our Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Street SW. The Pavilion is located near the playground and barns at Fort Steilacoom Park. Free parking is offered in the field across from the pavilion, or in any of the parking lots around the playground/shelter.

There will be food for purchase available from Stina’s Catering/Wings-N-Things (wings) and handcrafted ice cream from Bliss Small Batch Creamery.

Bring a chair, picnic dinner and blanket and enjoy the live entertainment.

View a photo gallery from our July 25, 2019 show on our Facebook page.