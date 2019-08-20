Classy Chassis Car Wash Expands in Puyallup, Celebrates with Free Washes August 24-26

Puyallup, WA – The remodel of the newest Classy Chassis Car Wash site has been completed! Located in Puyallup (on Canyon Road, just off Hwy 512), this ALL NEW automatic car wash tunnel is now equipped with state-of-the-art technology and products that safely produce a clean that is unmatched. Local owner/operator for over 30 years, Corey Campbell, is inviting the public to come experience an incredible “Ultimate” car wash FREE during the Grand Opening Celebration being held August 24th, 25th and 26th! Plus, there will be surprise giveaways presented to many lucky visitors throughout all three days!

With Classy Chassis’ focus on Cleaner, Shinier, Drier, Faster, they’ve raised the Puget Sound Area’s car-washing standards to a new level — and it’s getting noticed! Along with the industry-leading soaps, protectants and light show experience customers get through the tunnel, they are also talking about how thrilled they are with the results of their show-room shiny cars, sparkling wheels and the free powerful vacuums included with every wash!

Classy Chassis’ advanced hybrid wash features (like the high-pressure and rotating wheel cleaning), together with the highest-quality protectants (like the Pro-Shield Rain Repel and Pro-Shine Hot Wax), and amazingly-friendly staff are what make the difference — setting them far apart from other car washes, and raising them to a superior status in our region. Plus, all aspects of this newly-remodeled site are eco-friendly, conserve water and are extremely energy efficient, just like Classy Chassis’ other seven car wash sites located throughout Pierce County.

For more information on the Grand Opening Celebration, including pictures and videos of the new wash, and to find info about all Classy Chassis locations and variety of services offered, visit their website at ClassyChassis.com/GrandOpening.

August 24-26, 2019: Classy Chassis Car Wash’s Grand Opening Celebration

FREE CAR WASHES ALL DAY! Plus surprise giveaways!

11304 Canyon Road E, Puyallup, WA 98373 l 253-539-1839 l ClassyChassis.com