Brown Bear turns 62, offers free car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash turns “62” on Thursday (August 22) and celebrates by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes to customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 26 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to a record-setting 32,789 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.

The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided over 400,000 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 13 years to celebrate its August “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.

Brown Bear Tunnel Wash locations include: Lakewood – 10913 Bridgeport Way SW 98499

Brown Bear founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear owns and operates 51 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane, with a 52nd location opening this year in Lynnwood.

“This has become a tradition for us, and it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the loyal customers who have supported us for over 60 years,” said Odermat. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefitting the environment.”

For participating tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com.

Seattle-based, family-owned Brown Bear is the largest car wash operator on the West Coast and 12th largest in the United States. Widely recognized for its environmentally friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.