sketchbook | UPS

Last fall, artist and high school neuropsychology instructor Maria Jost ’05 was engaged in an interactive art project that involved walking around the Tacoma Mall neighborhood distributing mini art prints with brain care exercises printed on the backs. The goal of her Brain Amulet project is to address “the shortage of brain health resources available to the public and the existing stigma toward seeking mental health support,” Maria says.

The illustration itself explores the relationship of interconnected components in an ecosystem: substrate, primary producers (flowers), consumers (hummingbirds), and decomposers (mushrooms). The mushrooms are printed on paper and physically collaged onto the piece, as are the flower stamens and hummingbird feathers, using layered mushroom collage pieces.

Read more: sketchbook · University of Puget Sound