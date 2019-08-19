Lakewood to consider rezoning six parcels near Ft. Steilacoom Golf Course

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for a Zoning Map amendment for 6 parcels at or near the Fort Steilacoom Golf Course on September 4, 2019 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

All persons may submit written comments about the amendments, or testify at the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: September 4, 2019

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers

6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

A brief description of the amendment is listed below:

The City of Lakewood is initiating an application to rezone 6 parcels (0220294023, 0220283013, 0220283027, 0220283026, 0220321007, and a portion of 0220321022). Considering the environmental constraints on the parcels in question, and to better reflect the current and desired use of the subject property and surrounding properties, from the Open Space and Recreation 2 (OSR2) zone to the Open Space and Recreation 1 (OSR1) zone on the Fort Steilacoom Golf Course, north of the Western State Hospital Campus.

A copy of the application materials is available for inspection in the Community & Economic Development Department at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The staff report will be available for inspection as well at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager (Special Projects), City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us .