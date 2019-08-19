Flutist Jeannie Hill to Appear at FAB FEST

The Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) committee is happy to announce that classically trained flutist Jeannie Hill will be appearing at the 7th Annual FAB event on all three days. Ms. Hill is a founding member of the Northwest Sinfonietta and Director of the Northwest Flute Collegium. She has performed throughout the Pacific Northwest and currently resides in Lakewood, WA. Scheduled performance times are 6:30 pm on Friday and Saturday and at 4 pm on Sunday.

Photo Courtesy of Jeannie Hill.

Come early and enjoy a juried art exhibit, meet with visiting authors or take in an award winning feature film. There will also be a free prize drawing for Applebee’s and RAM gift cards following each performance. A concession stand will also be available. Better yet, the entire event is free to the public. Doors open at noon on all three days and free parking is available.

FAB will be held September 13, 14, 15 (Fri, Sat, Sun) at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Complete event details and film times are available at: www.lakewoodfestival.org