CPSD Board schedules meetings for 2019-20 school year

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors announced its meeting schedule for the 2019-20 school year. All meetings, unless indicated otherwise, are held at the Student Services Center, Room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, in Lakewood.

Meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month unless otherwise indicated. Meetings on the second Monday begin at 6 p.m. and meetings on the fourth Monday begin at 5:30 p.m. Meeting dates, locations and start times are subject to change.

2019Regular Meeting
2nd Monday unless noted (6:30 pm)		 Regular Meeting/Workshop
4th Monday unless noted (5:30 pm)
 Sept. 9  
 Oct. 14 Oct. 28
 Nov. 12 (Tuesday)  
 Dec. 9  
2020   
 6 p.m. 5:30 p.m.
 Jan. 13 Jan. 27
 Feb. 10 Feb. 24
 March 9 March 23
 April 13 April 20
 May 11 May 26 (Tuesday)
 June 8 June 22
 July 13  
 Aug. 10  Aug. 24
    

For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.

