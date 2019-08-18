Steilacoom Town Administrator August 16 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 3, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – September 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues August 21 with Josephine Howell and Friends (Motown and Blues). Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on rights-of-way maintenance; repaired the asphalt at the corner of Balch and Rainier Street; vactored catch basins and manholes; swept streets and cleaned sidewalks; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor concentrated on preparing for and pouring sidewalks and finishing the rock wall.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a temporary power in the 600 block of Martin Street; continued work on terminating cables on Montgomery and Champion Streets; finished installing lighting in the mechanic’s shop; deenergized primary cable at Gove and 1st Street and reinstalled it into a new vault; repaired a conduit damaged by the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard and Puyallup Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a water main on Oxford Court and Old Military Road; repaired a check valve at the Dock Street lift station; coordinated a water shutoff with the Steilacoom Woods apartments; hauled and disposed of excavation from the Public Works Building’s lower yard; and performed other systems maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; maintained the parks which are experiencing high use due to the nice weather; continued restoration of picnic tables and benches in area parks; assisted the Cedar Creek Work Crew installing beauty bark and performing general cleanup at the Community Center, Public Safety, and Pioneer Park; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

September 13 – Harriet Baskas, Washington on Wheels; Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas from

the Pacific Northwest.

October 11 – Patrick Hughes, The Story of the Buffalo Soldier.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?