JBLM mortar training Aug. 18-22

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 60, 81 and 120 mm mortars from 12 a.m., Aug. 18, through 11:59 p.m., Aug. 22. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs through this website.

