Green Firs is UP-ing Its Game

For more than four decades, Green Firs shopping center has anchored the intersection of 40th Street West and Bridgeport Way. Through the years, stores have come and gone, but the property is now undergoing a renaissance, thanks to significant structural repairs as well as new paint and landscaping and several new businesses.

It’s Even Got A New Name: Green Firs Towne Center.

In addition to its major retailers such as Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Rite Aid and Home Goods, the center has also welcomed several new tenants, including ATI Physical Therapy and Maria’s Cocina Mexicana. It has also carved out space for two community gathering places.

“Green Firs’ improvements are another example of how businesses are continuing to invest in University Place,” said Mariza Craig, U.P.’s Director of Economic Development. “With its fresh new look, and new businesses that will benefit from its long-term existing anchor stores, Green Firs Towne Center is a perfect complement to our burgeoning commercial corridor along Bridgeport Way from 35th Street West to 40th Street.”

Craig says as more and more businesses choose to open in U.P., the city is gaining a reputation as a place where people–and not just U.P. residents–can come and choose from a variety of businesses to get the products and services they need.

“Research shows that business density draws customers, because consumers know that if they can’t find what they are looking for at one business, they may find it at another nearby store,” she said.

Craig says the goal is to continue to recruit and retain businesses so that U.P. can strengthen its tax base and maintain its top-notch public services and quality of life.