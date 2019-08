With the cancellation of its regularly scheduled meeting (8/15/19), the Tree Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 6:00 pm at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327.

The purpose of the meeting is to approve minutes; and discuss tree nursery update, street tree and sidewalk program update, Edmonds Village screening, and Ross Memorial Plaza improvements.