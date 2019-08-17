Save the Date: 22nd Annual New Year Celebration

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) will host their 22nd Annual New Year Celebration featuring Vietnam on February 8, 2020.
This FREE event promises to be another full day of incredible entertainment and fun for the entire family.
APCC will feature the beautiful country and wonderful culture of Vietnam for 2020. Get ready for a great show.
FREE ADMISSION – FUN FAMILY EVEN
Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, 2727 East D St., Tacoma
OVER 90 BOOTHS OF:
- Cultural arts from many countries
- Food, drinks and retail booths
- Games, crafts and more
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT FROM
Indonesia, Japan, China, Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, Fiji, Samoa,Tonga, Vietnam, Cambodia, Okinawa, Micronesia, India, Tokelau, Burma, Taiwan, Pakistan, Tahiti, Laos, Hmong, Mongolia, Singapore, Micronesia Federated States, and more …
