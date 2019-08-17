Road Alert: North Thorne Lane construction starts Monday in Lakewood

Starting Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) North Thorne Lane will be closed to through traffic at its intersection with Portland Avenue as the city’s crews begin work to extend the sewer line.

The project extends the existing sanitary sewer main from the Portland Avenue/North Thorne Lane intersection to a terminus point at the Harry Todd Park restrooms. It will also extend sewer from the North Thorne Lane/Woodlawn Street intersection to the 14500 block of Woodlawn Street.

Traffic will be rerouted during the construction. Local traffic will be granted access to residences, though for a short period some residents may be required to park at Harry Todd Park and access their homes by foot due to the road being unpassable.

The city thanks everyone for their patience during this temporary inconvenience.

Upon completion of the project North Thorne Lane and Woodlawn Street will be repaved.