Pierce County Council approves accessing state dollars

Council voted 5-1 on Ordinance 2019-57s, which authorizes the County to collect a portion of the state’s sales and use tax for investments in affordable and supportive housing. There will be no increase to the sales and use tax for the consumer.

“There is a housing crisis in our region and the ability to access these state funds represents a great opportunity to help address our affordable housing needs,” said Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson.

The state passed SHB 1406 which allows cities and counties to collect a portion of the state’s sales and use tax to make local investments in affordable and supportive housing. Funds can be used for acquiring, rehabilitating or constructing affordable housing; operations and maintenance of new affordable or supportive housing facilities for residents whose income is at or below sixty percent of the median income of the county imposing the tax.

Councilmember Derek Young, District 7 stated, “by passing SHB 1406, our state legislators took bold action to address the affordable housing crisis and encouraged us to develop local partnerships to find solutions. Implementing the bill won’t completely solve the problem, but it will help ensure more people have access to housing.”

In the coming weeks, the Pierce County Human Services Department will be preparing a plan for Council to consider how dollars should be allocated.