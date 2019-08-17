Humane Society Full, Offers Discounted Adoption Fees

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA – With over 100 adoptable cats and dogs, the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is brimming with animals and urgently needs the public’s help in finding forever homes for Pierce County’s homeless pets.

Full Hearts, Empty Kennels Adoption Event

Despite widespread interest in a recent adult cat adoption event, the entire shelter, which cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year, took in even more animals than were ultimately adopted during July. The Humane Society hopes an appeal to the community through an August 18-24 weeklong adoption event, “Full Hearts, Empty Kennels” will free up some urgently needed space in the Center Street location. During the event, adult dog and cat adoption fees will be discounted anywhere from $10 to $100.

“In these hotter months, we often see an influx of strays being brought in and we’re also in the midst of a busy kitten season. The bottom line is we’re full and we need the public’s help. We have a wide variety of dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rabbits and so many more who need loving homes. We ask the public to consider opening your hearts and home and help us empty our kennels,” said Robert Jones, Operations Director.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

Since 1888, The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has worked to protect animals, eliminate pet euthanasia, support pet owners, and enhance the relationships between animals and people. The Humane Society cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs, including a low-cost spay/neuter service, a Pet Food Pantry, and pet adoptions. The Humane Society adopts more animals than any other shelter in the state of Washington and has long been at the forefront of progressive animal welfare legislation. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.