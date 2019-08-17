Grocery Outlet Raises $2 Million For Local Food Agencies

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today announced its ninth annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive campaign raised over $2 million—the equivalent of approximately one million meals—for families in need. From June 26 through July 31, 300-plus Grocery Outlet stores raised funds and collected monetary donations from customers, employees and Independent Operators to donate back to local food agencies to help address critical food insecurity needs in their communities.

According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, 15 million U.S. households have limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurityFOOTNOTE: Footnote. Agencies that combat food insecurity face the highest demand during the summer, when many families lose access to school-supported food programs. Recognizing this need, Grocery Outlet made a commitment nearly a decade ago with its Independence from Hunger campaign to find solutions that ensure all families have access to high-quality meals.

“We are thrilled to have raised over $2 million to combat food insecurity through Independence from Hunger,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet Inc. “By leveraging local partnerships built by our Independent Operators, the program continues to reach new heights and offer support to the communities we serve.”

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $7 million in total donations nationwide. Throughout the campaign, Grocery Outlet customers and employees were encouraged to contribute to the campaign through:

Purchase of a pre-made food bags filled with an assortment of nonperishable items

Give $5, Get $5 at the register. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction and receive a $5 coupon

Contribution of a monetary donation through in-store and online platforms

“Our Independence from Hunger food drive supports new communities each year as Grocery Outlet’s footprint expands,” said MacGregor Read, Vice Chairman at Grocery Outlet Inc. “Through the support and commitment of our local partners we’re one step closer to helping eliminate food insecurity for families across the nation.”

Each of Grocery Outlet’s 300-plus stores identified local food agencies in their respective locations to partner with throughout the campaign. In addition, Grocery Outlet’s San Francisco bay area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank, will receive all donations completed online at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate as well as generous donations from long-time supplier partners Nature’s Bakery, Clif Bar & Company, Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, Pacific Foods, OK Produce, PepsiCo and PopCorners. No administration or collateral fees are deducted from the funds, ensuring all benefitting organizations receive 100% of the proceeds.

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.