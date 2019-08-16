We’re Almost There. UP for Arts Chili Cook Off to help bring Brewster home.

Submitted by UP for Arts.

We’re Almost There! UP for Arts is in the final stretch, heading toward the Finish Line for bringing the “Forever Friends” sculpture to the Curran Apple Orchard Park.

PLEASE HELP US REACH OUR GOAL by attending the CHILI COOK OFF AND CONCERT FUNDRAISER on Thursday, August 22!

Forever Friends by Artist John Jewell

UP for Arts has passed the $100,000 mark toward our $135,000 goal to bring the “Forever Friends” statue to the Curran Apple Orchard Park!

Sculptor John Jewell has completed the life-size clay model of “Brewster” and a young girl offering him an apple. The wax molds are also done…we just need to raise the final amount to complete the bronze pouring process and bring Brewster back home to the orchard!

YOU STILL HAVE A CHANCE TO BE A PART OF THIS INCREDIBLE COMMUNITY PROJECT WHICH TELLS A VERY SPECIAL STORY ABOUT A BELOVED HORSE WHILE HONORING OUR COMMUNITY’S RURAL PAST!

Join us and bring your friends for a great time at the:

1st UP Chili Cook Off & Concert Fundraiser UP Police Vs. West Pierce Fire and Rescue vying for the title of chili champion!

Thursday, August 22

5pm-6:45pm Chili sampling at United Church, 3912 Grandview Drive W

Sample four chilis and vote for your favorite!

Ticket includes a bowl of chili, cornbread, beverages and concert!

6:30pm-8pm Neon Mustang Concert – Country Western and much more!

Curran Apple Orchard Park, 3920 Grandview Drive W

Tickets available online at www.upforarts.org or at the door the day of the event.

Tickets are $40 (kids 5 and under free) with all proceeds going to the “Forever Friends” sculpture!