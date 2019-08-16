Southbound I-5 lane closures happening Saturday night in Tacoma

TACOMA – During the overnight hours of Saturday, Aug. 17, Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Skanska will move all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near State Route 16 on to the highway’s final alignment.

This weather sensitive work requires overnight lane and ramp closures. Travelers will see crews setting up lane closures on southbound I-5 as early as 9 p.m., with southbound I-5 reduced to a single lane at 10 p.m. starting at the Yakima Avenue overpass to the South 48th Street overpass.

To avoid backups and potential delays, overnight travelers are encouraged to travel earlier in the evening or take alternate routes around Tacoma such as SR 167 and SR 512 to I-5.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from the Yakima Avenue overpass to the South 48th Street overpass from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Drivers also may experience minor rolling slowdowns on southbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 exit 132 A to South 38th Street and exit 132 B to westbound SR 16 will close at 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will detour on southbound I-5 to South 56th Street, back to northbound I-5 to exit 132.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

All lanes and ramps reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

During the week of Aug. 19, the contractor building a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge will close the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue each night for drainage work.

Monday, Aug. 19

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 will have 1 lane closed from M Street to South 48th Street from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Aug. 23

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

One lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor from Bay Street to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 15, contractor crews successfully reopened the Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 and opened new ramp connections from eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5. WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their patience and cooperation during the overnight closures as we continue to finish building HOV lanes in Tacoma.

Throughout these changes, please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need to finish this project.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.