Public invited to learn about ideas to keep people moving near Tacoma Mall Boulevard

TACOMA – People who drive, take transit, walk and roll are invited to get an in-person look at the results of a study on reducing traffic congestion and increasing flow in the Tacoma Mall area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Tacoma, will hold a second open house about the I-5/Tacoma Mall Boulevard Access Study in August. Community members are invited to learn about the results of the study, which are focused on enhancing regional mobility and travel time reliability.

I-5/Tacoma Mall Boulevard Access Study open house

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20

Where: Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma

Details: The open house is an opportunity to speak with agency staff and ask questions about the study. Attendees are free to come at their convenience anytime during the two-hour event. There will be a short presentation at 6 p.m.

This study follows an in-depth look at the City of Tacoma’s Tacoma Mall Subarea Plan.