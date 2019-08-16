Old Time Fiddlers and Ice Cream Social

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Sunday August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm, you are invited to attend a fun afternoon of old fiddle tunes, popular music from the 1920s to 1940s and a few newer compositions with “The Good Intentions” (Old Time Fiddlers). The program is outside in Robinson Park, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont. Take exit 119 from I-5 into Historic DuPont Village. Parking allowed on the street and in front of the museum and community Center . Please bring your own lawn chair. Concert is free and open to the public (all ages) ice cream provided to all.

Program is sponsored by the DuPont Historical Society and DuPont Lions Club. Duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or 253-459-4339 for more information. Old Time Fiddlers are associated with The Washington Old-Time Fiddle Association District eight.

The Narrow Gauge (Dynamite) Train, used by the DuPont Powder Works Company and now located behind the Museum, will be started at 3:30, after the concert.