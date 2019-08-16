Monday Night League looking for new bowlers

Submitted by Monday Nite Mixed.

Looking to bowl again in a fun league? We are looking to expand our league since moving to Bowlero on Steilacoo, Blvd. in Lakewood. Starting Monday Sept 9, we will warm up at 6:15, bowl at 6:30, and are usually finished by 9 PM.

We plan to bowl every Monday through March 30. We are a fun group of mostly retired military men and women and would enjoy meeting new people, even younger people. For more information, please call John at 253-307-2947 or Linda at 253-232-5222.