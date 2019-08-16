Entry-level Firefighter and Firefighter/Paramedic Application Period Now Open

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is now testing for Entry-level Firefighter and Firefighter/Paramedic. It is anticipated 15 positions will be filled in 2020. The application period will be open until September 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (PST).

Minimum requirements include:

At least 18 years of age

High school diploma or equivalent

Ability to read, write and speak English

Ability to legally operate a vehicle in the State of Washington

At the time of hire, ability to provide documentation showing authorization to work in the United States.

Candidates shall be tobacco free at time of appointment and throughout service.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification is not required at time of application. All recruits will be required to successfully complete five-week EMS Academy, 13-week Recruit Academy, Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials certifications. All candidates without Paramedic certification will attend EMT certification training during the five-week EMS Academy.

Candidates with fire service experience may be considered for lateral employment. Requirements are prior work experience as a full-time, paid Firefighter/EMT or Firefighter/Paramedic with primary duties of fire suppression and emergency medical services; serving a municipal fire department, fire district, or fire authority of a similar size and/or complexity.

For a full list of requirements, testing process and timeline, please visit West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website.

