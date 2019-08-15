Partners for Parks to host Barn Bingo Sept. 6

Hey everyone – Let’s Play Barn BINGO. Partners for Parks is hosting a Fund Raising Bingo event on Friday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood.

Your $50 ticket will get you a night of fun, eight BINGO games, a delicious BBQ dinner, free drink ticket and access to raffles, dessert auction and more. JOIN US.

All funds will be used to help restore a barn at Fort Steilacoom park. You can purchase tickets on-line at www.partnersforparks.net

Tell your friends and neighbors. Must be 21 years old to attend. You will NOT want to miss this inaugural BINGO event.