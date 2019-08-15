New traffic signal coming to 38th Avenue East and 152nd Street East intersection

A project to add a new traffic signal system at the 38th Avenue East and 152nd Street East intersection will start Aug. 16. The work is expected to be completed in May 2020.

The intersection is located to the east of Naches Trail Elementary School.

During summer and fall, crews will install curbs, gutters, sidewalks, curb ramps, and electrical infrastructure for the new signal. The radii of the intersection will be increased to accommodate larger vehicles. Crews will also repave the intersection.

The work will then be suspended from mid-October to April 2020 while traffic signal poles are being manufactured. Once construction resumes, crews will install the signal poles, street lights, signal cabinets and final pavement markings. The new traffic signal system is expected to be activated in May 2020.

Traffic impacts

Crews will work from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. 38th Avenue East and 152nd Street East may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic as needed in the project area.

Titan Earthwork LLC is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $670,000 and is funded with Pierce County traffic impact fees and Federal Highway Safety Improvement Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5835.