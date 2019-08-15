Letter: Relax – What’s Left To Do?

By Bob Warfield, Lakewood.

I have finally concluded that we all have settled on democracy, obviously second best, as we have no idea how to arrive at an agreed system of mutually beneficial, all-knowing, benevolent, secular theocracy (sorry). One would think, with species intellect to harvest knowledge of the stars, send guys in suits to the Moon and back (now fifty years past), and count calories on our wrist, we could summons sufficient courage to the collective synapse to proceed with what little compass current charts reveal.

As difficulties abound, let us ponder which, variable importance aside, we may contemplate together toward that iron-clad solution we seek, within means we possess, putting all our minds at ease to thereby pursue the “happiness” ordained of God or otherwise boldly decreed. Here are a few ponderables:

Thirty Meter Telescope, Hawaii

Affordable Housing, Springbrook

Racial inequities, United States

Homeless children, CPSD 400, et al.

Nuclear non-proliferation, Earth (like we need more of ’em)

“Pre-school” nutrition & education, #4 again

Molecular plastic intrusion; everywhere. You’re next!

National debt – where else?

Amtrak – Lakewood

Stewardship, Conservation, Hunger – World

Public service & organizational mission, Lakewood

Climate change response, Earth

Litter & landscape, Your street.

Foreign language/culture student exchange, Over there.

Interest in Waughop Lake, Fort Steilacoom Park

You may think these meager suggestions beyond reach. But this “blue marble” is your home. If you’re not involved to help or heal some part of it, my question is, Why Not?