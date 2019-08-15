Fleet of food trucks rolling to the Mobile Food Fest this weekend

Sprinker Recreation Center’s ballfields will have a fleet of tasty mobile goodness from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17 at Pierce County Parks & Recreation fifth annual Mobile Food Fest.

In addition to the 24 delicious reasons to attend the admission-free at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma – this year there will be a be a stage with music performances by three local bands, and Jonz Catering’s “Thirst Responder” truck will be parked in the beer garden for adults.

Foodies are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and a serious appetite – then find a comfy spot in the grass to enjoy live music along with your favorite tastes of the day!

See the event poster for participating food trucks and concert information.