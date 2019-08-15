Amazing floral display in Aberdeen

Submitted by Mary La Tourelle, Steilacoom.

If you have the opportunity, I suggest you take a drive out to Aberdeen to take in the spectacular display of flowers spilling over from baskets and pots in the downtown corridor. You will be wowed!

I was so impressed I contacted Staci Barnum, director of Aberdeen Parks, and she filled me in on how the city pulls off this annual phenomenon. The Parks Department partners with the Aberdeen Beautification Committee which helps raise funds for the flowers and labor to the tune of $28,000 per year.

This year they have 160 hanging baskets and 112 pots to take care of. The pots and baskets are watered daily and fertilized weekly by Parks Dept staff. They have a “Bloom Team” of 10-15 dedicated volunteers who go out twice a month to deadhead the flowers. Staci says the Technigrow fertilizer they buy in bulk from an Oregon supplier has made a big difference. (Unfortunately, the product isn’t readily available to the average consumer.)

Pots are planted in late April utilizing volunteers who complete the task in one day. They hang the baskets the week after Mother’s Day and the flowers are generally done for the season in mid-September. Hoquim has also started to display baskets and pots so there is an almost continuous display of color as you drive through the towns.

Aberdeen has experienced financial setbacks as a result of the diminishing logging and fishing industries and is in the process of reinventing itself with a focus on regional shopping and tourism. The amazing floral display is a visual representation of their efforts to rebrand Aberdeen.