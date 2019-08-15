A Change of Heart: Sarah Webb ’12

Sarah Webb ’12 still vividly remembers her visit to a hospital in Namibia’s Caprivi Strip as a student eight years ago, where she met HIV-positive mothers with newborn babies who were also infected.

Namibia has one of the world’s highest rates of HIV prevalence, and while work is being done to treat the nation’s HIV-positive population, the disease is still the country’s leading cause of death. “It’s really painful to see, in person, the severity of illness in an area that just doesn’t have access to care,” she says.

