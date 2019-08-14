Not Kidding. We’re History.

History is being made on the Fourth Friday of every month at the Lakewood Senior Activity Center. Believe it or not. That’s the day Amanatee Radio Ear of Sarasota Florida records “Swimming Upstream, Dorothy Wilhelm’s Internet Radio Show.”

Where you will hear programming you can’t hear anywhere else.

Right this minute, drop everything and go to your nearest computer, mobile phone, or even x-box player (mygenertiongap.com) and you can hear the Lakewood Senior Radio Players who perform original radio plays the way they were done in the good old days – think Bob Hope and Red Skelton – maybe a little Richard Diamond. The plays are written by director William McClelland. They’re blackout style skits. This months plays are:

“It’s Coming”. Bad things are happening at summer camp. It stars Judy Ashley as the narrator, and Bill McClelland as the storytelling camp counselor.

“Get the Whole Story” – a little girl learns something surprising along with her usual lessons. Lilyiann Caswell-Isley is little Mary, Joyce Moody is her mother, Loren Donahue is Mr. Graham, the principal, and Judy Ashley is her teacher, Mrs. Johnson. Pat Foran narrates our tale.

“Where Are You?” Over the summer vacation, children can certainly get into some big trouble. Let’s see what this child is up to with a parent’s cell phone stars Lilyian Caswell-Isley as the narrator, Pat Foran as our telemarketer and Bill McClelland as the child taking the call.

“The Doilies” In our final sketch today, Aunt Edna and Uncle Jack discuss “The DoiliesOur narrator is: Joyce Moody, Uncle Jack is played by Loren Donahue, with Lilyian Caswell-Isley as Aunt Edna. Let’s see who gets a surprise.

The Lakewood Senior Radio Players present their original radio programs every other month. They were created and sponsored by the Lakewood Playhouse. You can hear them any time at MyGenerationGap.com

For information: Dorothy Wilhelm 253-582-4565, Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com