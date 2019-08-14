McNeil Island book author to speak at Steilacoom museum August 18

Steven Dunkelberger, local author and historian, will be giving a talk on Sunday, August 18, at 2:00 p.m. about his new book McNeil Island, co-written with Ann Kane Burkly. The free talk will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at Rainier and Main Street in Steilacoom. There will also be a book signing.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the territorial, federal, and state prisons that have been on the island, as well as the people who lived and worked there over the decades. Call the museum at 253-584-4133 for more information.