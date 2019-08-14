Early lane and ramp closures on southbound I-5 Thursday night in Tacoma

TACOMA – In an attempt to take advantage of dry weather, Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Skanska will try again the night of Thursday, Aug. 15 to re-open new ramp connections from eastbound State Route 16 to southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

This work requires overnight lane and ramp closures that will begin earlier in the evening than what drivers are used to. Travelers may want to prepare for delays and be familiar with the signed detour routes.

Thursday, Aug. 15

8 p.m. Travelers on southbound I-5 will begin to see crews setting up a single lane closure starting at the McKinley Way overpass to South 48th Street.

9 p.m. A second lane of southbound I-5 will close. The southbound I-5 exits 132A & B to South 38th Street and westbound SR 16 will close until 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The Pacific Avenue, I-705 and SR 7 on-ramps to southbound I-5, SR 16 and South 38th Street will be reduced to a single lane to southbound I-5 only. This lane configuration will change later in the evening. City center and southbound I-5 drivers headed to westbound SR 16 or South 38th Street will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to South 56th Street, back to northbound I-5 to exit 132.

11 p.m. Pacific Avenue, I-705 and SR 7 drivers who were being detoured to southbound I-5 earlier in the evening will instead be detoured to westbound SR 16. Drivers headed to southbound I-5 or South 38th Street will exit westbound SR 16 at Union Avenue to eastbound SR 16 and back to southbound I-5.



6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16

All lanes and ramps reopen including: South Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 Eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 exits to South 38th Street are now exit only



A second traffic shift is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 to move all southbound I-5 lanes on to a new, permanent alignment.

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to add extra travel time or if possible, take an alternate route to reach your destinations. Throughout these changes, please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need to finish this project.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.