Early lane and ramp closures on southbound I-5 Thursday night in Tacoma

TACOMA – In an attempt to take advantage of dry weather, Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Skanska will try again the night of Thursday, Aug. 15 to re-open new ramp connections from eastbound State Route 16 to southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

This work requires overnight lane and ramp closures that will begin earlier in the evening than what drivers are used to. Travelers may want to prepare for delays and be familiar with the signed detour routes.

Thursday, Aug. 15

8 p.m. Travelers on southbound I-5 will begin to see crews setting up lane closures starting at the McKinley Way overpass to South 48th Street.

9 p.m. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close. Throughout the night, travelers will see shifted lanes through the work zone. South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. During the closure, drivers will detour using Tacoma Mall Boulevard to South 56th Street to I-5. The southbound I-5 exits 132A & B to South 38th Street and westbound SR 16 will close until 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Drivers will follow a detour to South 56th Street, to northbound I-5 to exit 132. Southbound I-5 travelers coming from Fife who are headed to South 38th Street can avoid this lengthy detour and take exit 133 to SR 7 to access South 38th Street. Drivers coming from Pacific Avenue, I-705 and SR 7 to southbound I-5 will detour to westbound SR 16 until 4 a.m. During that time, drivers headed to southbound I-5 or South 38th Street will detour at Union Avenue to eastbound SR 16 and back to southbound I-5.



6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16

All lanes and ramps reopen including: South Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 Eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 exits to South 38th Street are now exit only



A second traffic shift is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 to move all southbound I-5 lanes on to a new, permanent alignment.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from the Yakima Avenue overpass to the South 48th Street overpass from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Drivers also may experience minor rolling slowdowns on southbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 exit 132 A to South 38th Street and exit 132 B to westbound SR 16 will close at 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will detour on southbound I-5 to South 56th Street, back to northbound I-5 to exit 132.

Travelers coming from I-705, SR 7 and Pacific Avenue will detour to SR 16 to SB I-5 from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Around midnight, crews will reopen one lane from I-705, SR 7 and Pacific Avenue to southbound I-5.

All lanes and ramps reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to add extra travel time or if possible, take an alternate route to reach your destinations. Throughout these changes, please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need to finish this project.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.