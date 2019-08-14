Centerforce receives $2,400 from Whole Foods program

Submitted by Centerforce.

Centerforce is pleased to announce it has received $2,427.50 in partnership with Whole Foods Market through its Bag Refund program. These funds will support our mission of advocacy, employment and education that includes our Community Inclusion and Community Employment services.

This money from Whole Foods Bag Refund program makes an immediate impact on Centerforce’s mission and the lives of our clients, like Andrew.

The money raised through Whole Foods Market’s quarterly program was applied to our recent annual Just Like You event, with proceeds helping to reduce the cost of uncompensated services, such as securing housing, transportation, job supplies/training, financial/legal paperwork and more. Unfortunately, these services are not reimbursed by government and partnerships like Whole Foods’ Bag Refund program continue the enrichment of the lives of these clients, such as Andrew, who is in our Community Employment program.

Andrew has been a Centerforce client since 1992, participating early on in our sheltered employment workshop, then janitorial program and later to the grounds crew department. He started working for KleenBlast in 2014 as part of Centerforce’s Individual Employment program. There, he fills bags with sand as high and heavy as 4,000 lbs., assembles boxes and operates a forklift. Andrew has come a long way in trusting Centerforce to meet and obtain his career goals, as well as providing challenging new goals he can obtain.

“Andrew is a very hard worker. He has blossomed as a person since taking this job at KleenBlast,” said Debby L. Graham, executive director at Centerforce.

“I am so appreciative of the support from Whole Foods Market. Their support is essential and enables us to continue to serve our clients in our Community Inclusion and Community Employment programs,” Graham said.

Whole Foods Market Bag Refund program gives customers a 10-cent credit for bringing their own shopping bags. Customers can choose to donate that credit instead to a local, partner charity.

Graham said Centerforce’s Community Employment and Community Inclusion programs currently serve 200 individuals (students and adults) with disabilities throughout Pierce and King counties. The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.

For more information regarding Centerforce and its services, contact Debby L. Graham, M.A., Executive Director, at 253-426-1860.