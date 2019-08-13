TAPCO Credit Union Welcomes Chief Operations Officer

Tacoma, WA – TAPCO is proud to announce and welcome William (Bill) Peters as the credit union’s Chief Operations Officer. Peters will provide strategic leadership and oversight for operational and member facing functions, including branch services, contact center, credit card services, accounts solutions, and consumer lending.

He joins the TAPCO team from Boise, Idaho where he served as Chief Operations Officer for Icon Credit Union overseeing Branch Operations, IT, Lending, Marketing and Support Services. Prior to his role at Icon, Bill served on the Executive Team at True North Federal Credit Union in Juneau, AK.

“Bill’s skills and experience as an exceptional leader make him a great addition to our team. His strong passion for providing the best service for our members will positively impact TAPCO in the decade ahead,” says Carlyn Roy, President/CEO.