Southbound I-5 traffic shift in Tacoma postponed

TACOMA – A very large traffic shift that will move southbound Interstate 5 on to its permanent alignment by State Route 16 in Tacoma has been postponed.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation were in a holding pattern to allow showers to move through the area when a collision in the work zone occurred near the Yakima Avenue overpass.

Tonight’s traffic switch that would have re-opened the Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 and create new permanent exit only ramps to South 38th Street will instead take place during overnight hours of Saturday, Aug. 17, weather permitting.

WSDOT thanks drivers for their continued patience during this short delay.

