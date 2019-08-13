BBQ & Chili Competition in DuPont to Benefit Youth Scouting and Scholarship Programs

The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion and the City of DuPont, WA is hosting a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned BBQ & Cookoff August 17 and 18, 2019 at Clocktower Park in DuPont, WA. There will be live music, food, and a beer and wine garden featuring local craft brews and new this year, craft liquors from local distilleries on Saturday and Sunday. The public is invited to enjoy great food and fun both days. All proceeds from this BBQ Competition will support local youth programs such as Scouting, JROTC awards, Boys and Girls State Scholarships, and local youth baseball teams.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) is the world’s oldest and largest BBQ sanctioning organization. Professional and semiprofessional Pit Masters will be competing for over $13,800 in cash prizes and will be offering samples to the public Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The public is encouraged to come out and enjoy a great weekend.

“We are thrilled to welcome American Legion Post 53 and the Kansas City BBQ Society to our Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days. Their participation will directly benefit children in our and the nearby communities. They are a welcome addition to the weekend event and we look forward to their continued presence. Besides, who doesn’t love a good barbecue?” said Mayor Mike Courts.

In addition to the BBQ competition, the Classic Glass Corvette Club will be holding their 29th Annual classic car show with 100 hot rods, custom vehicles, and classic cars. The car show will run from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon. Visitors are welcome to look but not touch, and the car owners are happy to share information about their rides.

The City of DuPont’s Historical Society will be celebrating Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days with reenactments and demonstrations on Sunday and will host a playground and petting zoo for children on both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a full weekend. Families are welcome to bring strollers and lawn chairs and spend as much time as possible.

For more information on Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff please visit www.heritagedaysbbqcomp.com.

Additional Information:

Email: tomwtr@comcast.net

Event site: www.heritagedaysbbqcomp.com/

Clocktower Park address: 1400 Palisade Blvd. DuPont, WA, 98327

Begins Saturday, August 17, 2018 at 11: 00 a.m