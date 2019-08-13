12 Lakewood Seniors Win Pickleball Medals

By Pad Finnigan.

Many area senior citizens defy the image of being couch potatoes watching the grass grow by playing pickleball at the Lakewood Community Center, competing intently and having fun in friendly games several times a week. Twelve of them won state-wide competitions Aug. 2-4 and took home 15 medals to show for the skills they’ve developed.

10 of the 12 pickleball players from the Lakewood Community Center who won medals at the 2019 Senior Games. Kneeling from L to R, Pete Porietis, Dannie Sayers, Kim Stutts. Standing L to R, Bill Pitzi, Dee Stutts, Rich Weidman, Margie Bonzer, Paul Billman, Kathy Schmitt, CJ Morlan

Lakewood doubles teams winning gold, or first place, medals in the Washington State Senior Games were:

Beverly Utt and Dannie Sayers

Kim Stutts and Rich Weidman

Dannie Sayers and Pete Porietis

Winning bronze, or third place medals, were:

CJ Morlan and Kathy Schmitt

CJ Morlan and Kim Stutts

Lakewood players winning medals while playing with non-Lakewood partners were:

Gold – Margie Bonzer, Philip Raschke, and Paul Billman

Silver – Philip Raschke, Bill Pitzi

Bronze – Dee Stutts

Men and women aged 50 and above qualify to compete in up to 24 Senior Games sports events around the state each year.

More than 300 pickleball players competed in the recent tournament in Lacey, WA. They played in different brackets: women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and singles. In each event they entered, they played against people of similar age and abilities.

Congratulations to the champs.