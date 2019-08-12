‘Raratouille’ Plays Sept. 14 at Lakewood FAB Fest

Yes, this marvelous film is about a Rat. A very special rat who’s performance won both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Animated film. This particular rat is named Remy and he wants to be a Chef in a Paris restaurant. Now restaurants around the world “freak out” at the very mention of a …RAT, but Remy finds a human friend named Linguini. To learn more, you will have to come see this wonderful tale at 1 pm on Saturday, Sep 14 at the Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest.

Children around the world loved this film, but then so did the adults. And, if you’re age 12 and under, you will be treated to free popcorn for the entire movie. But don’t spill any on the floor because Remy also has a strong taste for fresh popcorn.

“Ratatouille” is FREE to all and shows at 1 pm, Saturday, Sep 14 at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Film is rated PG and runs 111 minutes. Parking is also free. Seating is on a first come basis. Plus, there will be a Free Prize drawing for RAM and Applebee’s gift cards before the film.

Also, if you come early you can enjoy a wonderful Art exhibition, as well as the opportunity to meet several visiting authors. A concession stand will also be available.

Looking for more Saturday entertainment. The 4 pm film is the hilarious, dark comedy “The Death of Stalin” (Rated R). The film is a lesson in how to survive the politics of the old Soviet Union. The lessons can be brutal, but also funny.

In short, the film is “Satire at its Best” and brilliantly acted by an all star cast. Critics raved about this film and trust me comrade, you will too!